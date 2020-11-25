Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Kellogg by 21.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Kellogg by 10.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 284,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,066 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 5.6% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kellogg by 72.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

