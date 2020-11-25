Kemacoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $22,466.83 and approximately $49.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00187300 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006868 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00010001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 160.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

