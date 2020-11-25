Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,066 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

LDOS stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

