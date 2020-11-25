Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.80.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.