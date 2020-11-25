Lingo Media Co. (LM.V) (CVE:LM) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Lingo Media Co. (LM.V) (CVE:LM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Lingo Media Co. (LM.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,630 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Get Lingo Media Co. (LM.V) alerts:

Lingo Media Co. (LM.V) (CVE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.98 million during the quarter.

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, License of Intellectual Property, and Online and Offline Language Learning. The License of Intellectual Property segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lingo Media Co. (LM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingo Media Co. (LM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.