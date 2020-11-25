Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $378.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.40 and its 200-day moving average is $378.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

