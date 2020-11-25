Loop Capital Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $55.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLAN. Barclays raised their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,896 shares of company stock valued at $47,173,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,107 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,328,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

