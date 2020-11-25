Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $452,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $325.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $349.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.73 and a 200-day moving average of $321.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.