Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.68. Luokung Technology shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 49,241 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

