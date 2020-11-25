Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is ($0.02). Macy’s posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Macy’s by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:M traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,763,441. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

