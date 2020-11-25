Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.12

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 17533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. BidaskClub raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,729. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 31.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $13,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

