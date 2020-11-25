Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

