Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,077,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.57% of Marriott International worth $470,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,592,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

