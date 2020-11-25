Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.85% of Activision Blizzard worth $529,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

ATVI stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

