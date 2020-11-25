Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 173,328 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.35% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $635,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $169.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average of $155.33.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

