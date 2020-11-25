Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $578.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $578,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 322.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 412.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

Shares of EL stock opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,294 shares of company stock worth $626,476,460 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

