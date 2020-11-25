Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $629.50 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 516,179 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.63% of Starbucks worth $629,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.