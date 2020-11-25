Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $733.97 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.02% of Square worth $733,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $202.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $209.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.26 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,240,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 781,819 shares of company stock valued at $136,009,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

