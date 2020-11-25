Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $827.25 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $827,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,916,000 after acquiring an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.