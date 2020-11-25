Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $837.10 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $837,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 431.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,768.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,196.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,644.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,522.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

