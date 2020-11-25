Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $715,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

