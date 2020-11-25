Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.48% of Raytheon Technologies worth $420,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of RTX opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.