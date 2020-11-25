Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 183,118 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,118 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.01% of AMETEK worth $689,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,718 shares of company stock worth $3,175,155. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

AMETEK stock opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.