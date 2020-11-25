Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 22,164 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,164 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.37% of Dollar General worth $716,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

