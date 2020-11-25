Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 449,983 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,768,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449,983 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.85% of American Tower worth $910,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $228.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average is $248.87. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

