Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 474,821 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,729,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,821 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.71% of Otis Worldwide worth $732,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after buying an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,666,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,376,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

