Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 71,268 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,567,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 71,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $510,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Aptiv by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,790 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research firms have commented on APTV. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of APTV opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.