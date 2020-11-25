Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,909,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.68% of McKesson worth $880,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in McKesson by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

