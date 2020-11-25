Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MMND opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Mastermind has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

