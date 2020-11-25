Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MMND opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Mastermind has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit