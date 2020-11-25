Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (MRTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

MRTI opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. Maxus Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average is $128.47.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxus Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

