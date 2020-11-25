McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average of $203.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.