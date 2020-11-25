Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

NYSE MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.96.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

