Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $100.92. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

