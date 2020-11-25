Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

