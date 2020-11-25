Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
