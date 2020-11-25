Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Truist

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.