Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Truist

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after purchasing an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: G-20

Analyst Recommendations for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit