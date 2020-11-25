Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.90. 53,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

