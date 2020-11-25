MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

MELI opened at $1,439.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,290.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,076.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,490.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,994.94 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

