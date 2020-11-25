Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $7.36. Mesa Air Group shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 16,163 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,749,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 409,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

