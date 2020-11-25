Metaverse ETP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $285,302.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and $285,302.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $594.63 or 0.03111199 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,364,362 coins and its circulating supply is 79,364,258 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

