Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MFGP. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

