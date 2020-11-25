Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 357.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,963 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 256,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,434,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

