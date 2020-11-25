Molecular Data (NYSE:MKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Molecular Data Inc. (NYSE:MKD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.61. Molecular Data shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 195,882 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in Molecular Data Inc. (NYSE:MKD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data makes up about 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned about 4.29% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.