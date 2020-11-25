Monolith (TKN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,652.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Livecoin. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and $17,652.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00079700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00346864 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.20 or 0.03124664 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens.

The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

