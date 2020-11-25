NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) versus Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Head-To-Head Survey

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prevail Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 128.18%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.63%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Prevail Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -4.65 NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 16.59 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -24.50

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Prevail Therapeutics. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prevail Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prevail Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prevail Therapeutics N/A -50.48% -44.40% NanoString Technologies -55.26% -75.15% -26.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 57.2% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation; and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and pan cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, human organ transplant, human and mouse metabolic pathway, and human and mouse fibrosis panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

