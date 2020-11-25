Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 68,600 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Booking worth $205,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Booking by 6.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,822.69.

Shares of BKNG traded down $45.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,057.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,560. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,818.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,730.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

