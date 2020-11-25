Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,762 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.26% of Qorvo worth $185,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,448. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

QRVO stock traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,376. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.83. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.