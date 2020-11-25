Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $191.95 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of PayPal worth $191,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 13.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 15.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $214,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 37.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.46. The stock had a trading volume of 265,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.06 and its 200 day moving average is $181.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The stock has a market cap of $241.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,137 shares of company stock worth $17,771,179. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

