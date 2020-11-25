Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $210.95 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,527 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Dominion Energy worth $210,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

NYSE:D traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. 67,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,885. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.