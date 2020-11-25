Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115,809 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $210,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $227.45. 11,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,816. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

